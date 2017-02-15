After CEO Hire, uShip Adds $25M to Further Freight Shipping Software

David Holley

February 15th, 2017

Austin—UShip, one week after announcing it hired a new CEO, said the company has raised a $25 million round of funding from German shipping logistics company DB Schenker, which uShip signed a deal with last year.

Schenker announced in July that it signed a five-year agreement to use uShip’s enterprise freight-focused software to match freight carriers with shippers in Europe, a partnership the German company says is worth “tens of millions of dollars.” Schenker didn’t disclose the exact terms.

The new round brings uShip’s total venture funding to $50 million since it was founded in 2004, having last raised $18 million from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in late 2012. The company plans to use the funding to further develop its software. Last week, uShip announced it had hired a new CEO, Mike Williams.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

