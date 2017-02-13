TMCx Brings On Largest Class, HealthIT Startups from US & Abroad

Houston—The Texas Medical Center’s TMCx accelerator announced today its largest class of health IT startups, the fourth cohort for the program.

The 24-member class includes three Australian companies that are taking part through the TMC’s new BioBridge health technology startup exchange, a program with the Health Informatics Society of Australia that allows Australian entrepreneurs to apply for six-month programs with TMC member institutions.

Erik Halvorsen, director of the TMC’s Innovation Institute, which oversees the accelerator, says they did not have a target number. “This is just a reflection of the greater numbers of applications, and from really good companies, that we’ve received,” he says. “We have four companies in this class that have raised over $10 million—one has $20 million.”

Last year, the TMC broke up the accelerator program into two parts, one for health IT companies and another dedicated to medical device startups. Each of those cohorts had fewer than 15 companies. Halvorsen, who is now in his second year at the Innovation Institute, says another reason he approved of having such a large class is the accelerator’s team, which now has people in place with experience in running life sciences companies, in developing medical devices, and with UI and UX development.

“It’s not about knocking the team before,” he says. “It’s just now different when you add a layer of been there and done that.”

The startups will pitch June 8. Here is the full list of companies:

—Arterys (San Francisco): Automated, intelligent software that uses real-world clinical data to make imaging more accurate and data driven.

—Avalon AI (London): Machine learning to automatically measure key features from brain MRI scans to increase speed and accuracy of neuroradiology diagnosis.

—Babyscripts (Washington, D.C.): Remote monitoring to better identify high-risk pregnancies.

—Clipboard Health (San Francisco): Online marketplace connecting nursing staff with medical systems for tailored job placement.

—CNSDose (Melbourne, Australia): Genomic solution to quickly finding the most suitable antidepressant.

—ConsultLink (Houston): Mobile workspace for care team members to streamline and improve patient care.

—DOT (Ottawa, Canada): Precise and effective wearable consumer devices that diagnose and treat neurobehavioral disorders.

—Glidian (Palo Alto, CA): Electronic portal that streamlines prior authorizations for medications and procedures.

—Healthcoin (Portland, OR): Blockchain-based incentives and data platform for diabetes prevention.

—InContext Reporting (Houston): Quality management and clinical decision support tools powered by cognitive computing.

—Insight Rx (San Francisco): Quantitative pharmacology and machine learning-enabled precision medicine platform.

—Lantern (San Francisco): Personalized programs that combine daily exercises and professional coaching to strengthen emotional well-being.

—M&S Biotics (Scranton, PA): Artificial Intelligence and RFID technology used to improve resource utilization and efficiency.

—ManageUP PRM (Santa Clara, CA): Communication and collaboration software to improve the ability to deliver quality patient care.

—Medable (Palo Alto, CA): Provides a fast path to secure, HIPAA-compliant health care applications for researchers, startups, the pharmaceutical industry, payers, and academia.

—Medifies (San Francisco): Platform to improve the hospital waiting room experience by keeping families informed through real-time updates.

—NeuroLex Laboratories (Atlanta): Voice analysis platform to detect health conditions before advanced symptoms appear.

—Oncomfort (Houston and Brussels, Belgium): Virtual reality technology to help ease patients’ stress, pain, and anxiety during their medical care.

—Personify Care (Adelaide, Australia): Mobile platform enabling clinical teams to monitor patient recovery beyond the hospital stay.

—Psious (Barcelona, Spain): Virtual reality immersion therapy for mental health disorders.

—SensorRx (Houston): Patient-centered application to improve outcomes for migraine sufferers.

—Stroll Health (San Francisco): EHR-integrated referral platform.

—Vios Medical (Minneapolis, MN, and Bangalore, India): Patient management information systems focusing on clinical workflow automation and remote patient care services.

—Ward Medication Management (Melbourne, Australia): Decision support analytics engine that provides evidence-based prescribing recommendations.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

