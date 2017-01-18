Jungle Disk Gets Additional Funding A Year After Rackspace Spinout

David Holley

January 18th, 2017

Jungle Disk, a data backup company that spun out of Rackspace about a year ago, has raised more funding to help the company market itself and add more customers.

Jungle Disk isn’t disclosing how much it raised or whom it’s from. The money comes on top of the $11 million in venture funding the company got from San Antonio family offices and investors to spin the business out of Rackspace in January 2016. Jungle Disk sells encrypted backup services to small businesses, and added a cybersecurity offering in April.

The new funding triples the amount of capital that Jungle Disk has for growth, the company said in a prepared statement. For a little more background on the business, check out this conversation Xconomy had with Jungle Disk CEO Bret Piatt last month.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

