Xconomy Bookclub: “Hidden Figures” and the Brains Behind Space Flight

Xconomy Bookclub: “Hidden Figures” and the Brains Behind Space Flight
Angela Shah

January 5th, 2017

Xconomy Texas — 

Part of the difficulty in attracting a diverse set of people to technology jobs is a chicken-and-egg problem. Women and under-represented minorities don’t often see themselves in those positions, which makes it less likely they would pursue them.

Sometimes examples exist in plain sight, but we don’t realize the importance of them until later. That happened to author Margot Lee Shetterly, who grew up in Hampton, VA, surrounded by a community of educated and professional African Americans. It was “simply the natural order of things: growing up in Hampton, the face of science was brown like mine,” she writes in the book. “I knew so many African Americans working in science, math, and engineering that I thought that’s just what black folks did.”

Clearly, she realized how wrong those assumptions were, and that revelation became the book “Hidden Figures,” telling the story of the “West Computers,” a group of black women who helped build up the nation’s aeronautics industry in the years following World War II. The movie version starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer opens nationwide Thursday.

“Hidden Figures” focuses on the lives and work of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson, and Christine Darden whose brainpower helped build the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics at Langley Field into the modern NASA center of today. The mathematicians started out as “human computers,” doing the research and calculations needed by the male engineers pursuing space flight and other projects.

In preparing for his 1962 launch to orbit, astronaut John Glenn wanted Johnson to double-check the electronic computer’s calculations. “If she says the numbers are good, he told them, I’m ready to go,” Shetterly quotes Glenn saying.

By the 1970s, however, technological advances made these human computers obsolete and NASA eliminated the positions.

Shetterly weaves the women’s professional and personal stories around the broader context of racial discrimination prevalent in society—and the growing movement to end those abuses. She’s done her homework, citing all manner of memos, wedding announcements, newsletters, and personal interviews to learn more about the women’s work … Next Page »

Single PageCurrently on Page: 1 2

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Bruce Bigelow

    Bruce Bigelow

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Ben Romano

    Ben Romano

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid

    Sarah Schmid

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.