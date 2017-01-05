Diversity in Experiences, Backgrounds Leads to Successful Businesses

As a Microsoft employee, I had the opportunity to work with some of the most brilliant minds in technology. The profile of my team members were similar to the United Nations. They were of every racial and religious mix. They contributed their unique genius shaped by their individual diverse experiences. I know the value of a diverse team first hand, and I bring that knowing into practice wherever I go. Given the current climate, I plan to double down on that commitment as our company grows in 2017 and beyond. Hiring the best talent is just good business!

[Editor’s note: To tap the wisdom of our network of Xconomists, we asked a few of them to answer questions heading into 2017 about the most pressing issues facing the innovation community, such as: “Given the political climate around diversity in tech and innovation, do you plan to change any of your programs or hiring practices? Why?” You can see other questions and answers here.]

Evans is CEO of Seremedi in Houston.

