Xeris Pharmaceuticals Obtains $4,000,002 New Funding

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=a679bcdf-21e7-43d6-aee3-99ddcf2cd97f
Date
1/3/2017
Company Name
Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Mailing Address
3208 Red River Street Austin, TX 78705 USA
Company Description
Xeris is an Austin, Texas-based specialty pharmaceutical company developing patient-friendly injectables for indications in diabetes, epilepsy, and immunology.
Website
http://www.xerispharma.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$4,000,002
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 48 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed