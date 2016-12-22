Message.io Lands $5,315,162 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
-
Date
12/22/2016
-
Company Name
Message.io
-
Mailing Address
Undisclosed Austin, TX 78751 USA
-
Company Description
Deploy your existing Slack app to other messaging platforms in 15 minutes with no coding changes.
-
Website
http://www.message.io
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$5,315,162
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 15 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed