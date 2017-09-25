Xconomy Q&A: Todd Schulte, Tech Industry’s Immigration Lobbyist

Immigration policy has always been important to the tech industry, but this year is different. Under a steady barrage of nationalist, anti-immigrant policies promulgated by the Trump administration, the tech industry has been forced to respond like never before, in the halls of Congress, the courts, and the court of public opinion.

Todd Schulte, president of tech industry immigration lobbying group FWD.us, is one of the leaders of that response. He will speak Tuesday to the Washington Technology Industry Association on the topic of the immigrant workforce, at a gathering in Leavenworth, WA, designed to bring tech closer to the state’s enormous agricultural industry, which also relies heavily on immigrant workers.

Four years ago, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg launched FWD.us to organize the tech industry as a unified force pushing for immigration reform. The group is funded by a who’s who of tech luminaries and venture capitalists, including Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt, and Paul Graham.

Late last week, Xconomy caught up with Schulte—a Washington, DC, Democratic operative whose prior posts include chief of staff for New York Congressman Scott Murphy and Priorities USA, the super PAC that supported President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign—just as the Trump administration announced revised travel restrictions focused on countries with insufficient procedures to screen for terrorists and criminals, and after lower courts struck down an earlier travel ban targeting travelers from six majority Muslim countries, which the Supreme Court is set to review early next month.

Schulte discussed the “absolutely urgent” need for action to protect the 800,000 “Dreamers”—undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children and allowed to stay and work under the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program; economic arguments in favor of increased immigration, with Seattle’s tech-driven economic boom as exhibit A; the reason tech job seekers are looking to Canada, and elsewhere, rather than the U.S.; and more.

The following Q&A has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Xconomy: Can you outline the principal policy goals for FWD.us, what you’re advocating now, and how they’ve evolved from a year ago?

Todd Schulte: I don’t know that our principles have evolved. I think the situation has evolved. But to go back for a second, I think our basic belief is that America has always been a country that has been made greater and strengthened by immigrants and immigration. That’s been true in the past. It’s true today. We want to make sure it’s true in the future.

And whether that is making sure that we have a legal visa system that fits the needs for today’s economy, whether it’s dealing fairly with the 11 million undocumented who are here, whether it’s what we’re very focused on right now, which is an opportunity to stop 800,000 Dreamers from all being fired and many being deported, and pass a DREAM act. We think those are our principles, and that’s really what we’ve been focused on.

X: It seems like the focus of the tech industry has been forced to turn from offense—trying to reform and expand the high-skill H-1B visa program used by the tech industry—to defense: fighting the Muslim immigration ban, protecting Dreamers, and outside of the policy realm, confronting the rise of anti-immigrant sentiment and even violence. What specific opportunities do you see to advance the agenda in the next six to 12 months?

TS: I think there’s three buckets of focus right now where there’s a lot of activity.

The first one is around the rescission of DACA leading to an absolutely urgent need for Congress to act and pass a DREAM Act.

The second is concern about a ramp up in enforcement of the general undocumented population. There’s a lot of things that go into that.

The third are kind of broad-scale attacks on the legal immigration system, whether that is the travel ban, whether that is high-skilled immigration, whether that is the RAISE Act, which is an effort to cut legal immigration.

X: The Trump administration’s order rescinding DACA created a defined timeline by which something needs to be done. Is your sense that there is indeed going to be something done?

TS: I’m really optimistic. I think you’ve seen people from across the aisle come together and say they want to get this done. The President has said this. The President said he wants a DREAM Act paired with border security. You’ve seen the Speaker [of the House] say this, you’ve seen [Utah Republican Senator] Orrin Hatch say this, you’ve seen [Democratic Congressional leaders] Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say this.

We should be really clear. There’s only two ways this goes. Either we pass a DREAM Act or a permanent legislative solution, or on March 6, every single day for the next two years, a new 1,400 DACA recipients fall out of status with the program.

On average, [that’s] 1,400 new people every day who are unable to work legally in this country. These people work at every major company in every sector of the economy. They will all be subject to immediate deportation, and many of them will be deported. We believe that it’s wrong to deport people who on average came to this country at the age of 6, who went to our elementary schools, went to our high schools, many of whom went to American colleges, some of them serve in the American military. We think that deporting those people with the very information they gave to the government under the promise it would never be used against them is wrong.

We have to pass a DREAM Act. It’s urgent. There’s a timeline. This is when Congress actually does things. And so I believe we’ll get this done.

These ongoing assaults on the legal immigration system fall into a couple buckets: One is, you’ve seen things with the travel ban, and what came out [on Friday] is kind of an expanded travel ban that will be country-based.

You’ve seen the RAISE Act, [which proposes] the most radical cuts to legal immigration in the last 100 years. The RAISE Act would cut the family-based immigration system by 85 to 90 percent—overall cut the immigration system by 50-plus percent, up to maybe 70 percent. We think that instead of cutting our legal immigration system, we should actually be making it easier for the best and the brightest to come here. Only two of 100 United States Senators co-sponsored and supported that bill, but there are real threats to our legal immigration system. There are people out there who don’t care how people came here, they want to limit the number of immigrants coming in. And we’re opposed to that.

That’s why you see such a broad coalition working on this issue. Having an immigration system that works is going to be as big of a competitive advantage for the United States in the global economy as anything else we can do.

X: Has the tech industry that formed and supported FWD.us responded to these attacks with increased funding, increased resources for your work?

TS: The best metric is you see now over 800 business leaders from around the country and from every major sector of the economy speak up in the last couple of weeks, that we need Congress to pass a DREAM Act, or some kind of permanent legislative solution for Dreamers. That is every major sector of the economy. That’s Coca Cola, General Motors, Marriott, Verizon, Facebook, Disney, Uber, Comcast, Starbucks, Amazon, Airbnb, Alaska Airlines, the United States Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, Warren’s office [Buffett], Bill Gates. Those are just some of the business leaders. They’re joining folks like the Pope and 3,500 evangelical leaders who’ve spoken about this. Seven hundred university presidents have said that they’re coming to DC, they want to work on Congress to do this. You see this unbelievable response.

A lot of these people are from Washington state too. Microsoft are incredible leaders, obviously, in this space.

X: Have you received the resources to your organization commensurate with that public advocacy that you just described?

TS: We’re very thankful regarding all that, but we don’t really comment on our funding in public.

X: How do you balance the messaging and advocacy work around this issue with concerns about our country’s increasing political polarization, and a perception that’s out there that this is an effort of rich, liberal, blue-state tech elites to hire more foreign workers for their own business benefits, while many Americans are left out of the tech-driven prosperity we’re experiencing in places like Seattle?

TS: I totally understand that. I’m going to list for you some of those “leftist coastal elites” who are supportive of comprehensive, fixing our legal immigration system and protecting Dreamers: The Southern Baptist Ethics Coalition, Russell Moore from there; the Mormon church; the Pope; President Bush; first President Bush; members of the Washington state delegation like [Republican] Congressman [Dave] Reichert; companies like Caterpillar, Boeing, Walmart. This is something that has incredibly broad support, so I just reject the idea entirely that that’s what this is.

If you want to talk specifically about the role that having an immigrant workforce plays in the economy, every single economic study will show you that increasing the number of high-skilled immigrants coming to the United States not only creates more jobs for native-born Americans, but raises the wages of native-born Americans.

For every H-1B visa, that creates a job for 1.8 native-born Americans. For every high-skilled immigrant who graduates, gets a green card from an American university with a master’s in a STEM field or a PhD in a STEM field, will create between 2.6 and 5.2 jobs for a native-born American.

This is an incredible economic multiplier for our country. And if we want to lead the economy, if we want to be the leading nation for the next 100 years like we have been for the last 100 years, there’s nothing more important that we can do than have a fixed and working immigration system.

X: There’s a large part of the country that voted for anti-immigrant rhetoric and doesn’t believe those statistics—

TS: Can I push back on that for a second? I think that assuming why people voted if they voted for a candidate, teasing out the particular policies that they voted for, is hard. Do I think that everybody shares my worldview that a growing economy and these things are good for everybody? I don’t. But there isn’t an economic argument that says the economy is zero-sum. Politicians can pretend it is, but you can’t find an economist who’s willing to say that cutting legal immigration in half would be good for the economy.

X: What are you doing to convince people who aren’t already convinced of this?

TS: People make mistakes in having these conversations. I think you’ve got to explain to people about why this is good for them.

Washington state is a fantastic example. Washington state’s ability to import talent from around the world—show me a city that has grown more [than Seattle], by saying, “Hey, we can bring people in who can help us innovate here.”

The economic multiplier effect for Washington state—whether it’s Amazon, whether it’s having the biggest companies and the smallest startups in the world all benefitting from that—but everybody else is benefitting from that too. There’s other issues—there’s housing costs, there’s things like that. But the state’s booming because of it. Wages have gone up because of it. The reason that you can pay people more in the service sector is because you have a more vibrant economy with more money coming in, in the tech sector.

The conservative argument that a rising tide lifts all ships is one that we’ve heard Republicans make for a long time. I’m not a Republican, but I think you can look at it and see here, growth creates more businesses, growth creates more opportunities, it puts more dollars back into the system, and that has an incredible economic multiplier effect here.

I’m from St. Louis and we would kill to get that second Amazon headquarters there, not because it gets people moving in there, but because people who don’t work anywhere near Amazon are going to benefit hugely from it, right?

Growth brings up everyone and that’s what we should be focused on here. That’s also why we’ve seen over the last five and 10 years, all these old Rust Belt cities are now competing to be the most immigrant-friendly cities in America. Places like Dayton, Ohio; St. Louis; and Milwaukee, are all sitting around saying, “How can we attract talent from around the world?” They want to be more like Seattle. They want to be growing. It’s good for everybody.

X: What do you make of the uptick in interest that Canadian tech companies are seeing from job applicants from around the world, and from the U.S.?

TS: It means that the United States isn’t going to win the war for talent by default anymore. It means that places like Canada that are saying “we want to be in the business of attracting the best and the brightest from around the world”—they’re running aggressive programs to do that while the United States is sending some very mixed messages, would be the diplomatic way to say it. And I’m very concerned about that as an American. I want us to continue to be the hub for the best and the brightest.

The other part of this is, it’s not just Canada being aggressive and being a good place, it’s a lot of other places in the world where it used to be really impossible to be an entrepreneur, you can do it now. France is a perfect example. France was not exactly a pro-business environment for the last 100 years or so, and yet today you have somebody who runs the country who is aggressively marketing France as a nation of entrepreneurs and wants to attract more entrepreneurs. The same thing is true in China. The same thing is true in India.

X: What message do you plan to deliver to the tech industry here in Washington state?

TS: It is a lot of what we talked about. The two things I would add: No. 1, just giving a broad overview of immigration policy from a workforce perspective and how we view it in Washington, and the second, just kind of advocacy 101—how to engage with members of Congress, how to have these conversations.

X: Are you finding more demand from individuals and companies in the tech industry for that kind of training?

TS: Yes. People are fired up and they want to know where to plug in and have these conversations.

Photo credit: An exhibit at Ellis Island, photo by Colin Howley via Flickr used under a CC BY-ND 2.0 license.

Benjamin Romano is editor of Xconomy Seattle. Email him at bromano [at] xconomy.com. Follow @bromano

