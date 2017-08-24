Healthcare + A.I. Northwest Features Microsoft, Allen Institute on Nov. 9

Artificial intelligence technologies could have a profound impact on the healthcare system, and the Northwest’s technology giants, world-class medical and technology researchers, and startup entrepreneurs are poised to make it happen.

Xconomy Seattle invites you to preview the opportunities and challenges ahead at Healthcare + A.I. Northwest, our next innovation conference coming up on Nov. 9 at Cambia Grove.

We’ll hear about the state of the art in A.I. from Oren Etzioni, the CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial intelligence, one of the world’s top independent A.I. research outfits. Peter Lee, who heads healthcare initiatives within Microsoft Research, will provide perspective on the company’s formidable efforts in this space.

Longtime technology entrepreneurs, including Mike McSherry, will share what they’ve learned in the transition to healthcare innovation. (McSherry helms Xealth, a marketplace for digital health apps and services that was incubated inside of Providence Health & Services.)

We’ve got much more planned for this half-day event, including plenty of time to ask questions of our expert speakers and network with colleagues before, during, and after the program. Stay tuned for updates.

We’re excited to be hosted by Cambia Grove, the healthcare innovation space set up in Seattle a few years ago by Cambia Health Solutions. Seating is limited so act now to ensure your place in this conversation on the future of healthcare, and take advantage of our lowest ticket prices. Register here.

See you in November!

