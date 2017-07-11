VC Investment in Seattle Companies Up 27 Percent in First Half

Seattle companies raised $803 million in venture capital during the first half of 2017, a 27 percent increase over the first six months of 2016, according to data the Venture Monitor report from Seattle-based PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA).

The deal count is also up 34 percent to 157 deals in the first half of this year. See below for PitchBook’s list of the 10 largest second quarter investments in the Seattle area.

The Seattle area’s trend continues to run counter to a national downturn in venture investment, which the NVCA terms a “self-correction.” Nationally, first half investment and deal count were down 10 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

The Seattle area has seen a couple of first-time venture funds emerge in 2017, including locally focused Flying Fish Partners and Curious Capital. While the PitchBook data does not include either of those funds, that’s in keeping with a national trend: 15 first-time funds have raised investment capital so far in 2017, bringing in a combined $1.5 billion, a pace that would make this the best year for new funds in a decade.

Seattle has its first IPO prospect since mid-2016 with digital real estate brokerage Redfin, which filed paperwork with the SEC June 30 to raise up to $100 million. So far, 27 venture-backed companies have gone public in 2017, with most of that activity in the second quarter.

While Seattle companies raised a healthy sum, the other end of the venture pipeline was quiet: PitchBook notes five exits during the quarter in the Seattle area, but only reported details for the acquisition of Placed by Snap for $200 million, according to PitchBook data.

The top 10 investment deals in the second quarter, as tracked by PitchBook, with pre-money valuations given as available:

Smartsheet, $52.1 million raised at a $800 million pre-money valuation

Qumulo, $30 million raised at a $204.7 million pre-money valuation

Auth0, $30 million raised

Outreach, $30 million raised at a $170 million pre-money valuation

Echodyne, $29 million raised at a $65 million pre-money valuation

CreativeLive, $25 million raised at a $110 million pre-money valuation

LabConnect, $24.5 million raised

Textio, $20 million raised at a $95 million pre-money valuation

Bulletproof, $19 million

Sensoro, $18 million

