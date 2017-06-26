What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017: The Photos

Xconomy Seattle —

Xconomy’s cancer immunotherapy event on June 14th in Seattle brought a packed house to The Pelton Auditorium on the campus of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Attendees heard top executives, physicians, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs discuss the different types of immunotherapy in development, their successes, and the challenges in each part of the field.

Highlights from the event included Richard Maziarz, who treats people with blood cancers at Oregon Health and Science University, and Juno Therapeutics CEO Hans Bishop, discussing both the promises and the problems from a doctor’s perspective when treating patients with CAR-T cell therapies. Brad Gray, CEO of NanoString Technologies, and Chad Robins, CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies, dived quickly into the frontier of immune profiling—understanding the signals of the immune system to direct the right cancer drugs to the right patients. Cancer Research Institute CEO Jill O’Donnell-Tormey and other panelists walked the audience through the CRI’s decades-long sponsorship of cancer immunotherapy research and partnerships. And Renato Martins, director of the thoracic and head and neck practice at University of Washington School of Medicine, wrapped up the day with an overview of the major progress immunotherapy has made in lung cancer.

For those who missed it, or for those who want to re-live it, we have posted photos from the event above. Enjoy.