What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017: The Photos

June 26th, 2017

It was a packed house at the Hutch’s Pelton Auditorium.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Attendees focus their attention on the speakers onstage.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Richard Maziarz (left) from the Oregon Health and Science University speaks about CAR-T treatments from the doctor's perspective as Juno Therapeutics CEO Hans Bishop looks on.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Jay Venkatesan, managing partner of Alpine BioVentures, and Andrew Allen, CEO of Gritstone Oncology, discuss the history and future of cancer vaccines.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Illya Shmulevich, professor at the Institute for Systems Biology, talks about immunotherapy collaborations across organizational boundaries.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Jill O’Donnell-Tormey (Middle), from Cancer Research Institute,
Institute for Systems Biology's Ilya Shmulevich (Right), and
Michael Kalos (Left) of Eli Lilly and Company.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

An unidentified attendee chats with Renato Martins (R), who treats lung cancer patients at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Gentlemen, start your networking engines.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Networking was lively at the reception following the event.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Jill O’Donnell Tormey, CEO of the Cancer Research Institute, catches up with Phil Greenberg, head of the immunology program at Fred Hutch.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Michael Jensen of the Seattle Children's Research Institute discusses his cutting-edge cell therapy technology for pediatric cancer.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Xconomy’s Alex Lash (R) moderates a discussion about the immune system with Adaptive Bio's Chad Robins (L) and Nanostring's Brad Gray (M).

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Chad Robins, President & CEO, Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center’s Sylvia Lee (L) answers an audience question about the T cell treatment known as TIL therapy. Lion Bio CEO Maria Fardis looks on.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Making business connections during the networking reception.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Making acquaintances during the networking reception.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

After the immunotherapy presentations were finished, audience members continued sharing ideas.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Renato Martins, the University of Washington School of Medicine, provides an overview of the history of immunotherapy in the treatment of lung cancer.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Unidentified attendees have snacks, drinks, and conversation after the final session.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Xconomy's Alex Lash (L) and attendees chat about the day's topics.

Photo by I Sometimes Dream | Event Photography

Xconomy Seattle — 

Xconomy’s cancer immunotherapy event on June 14th in Seattle brought a packed house to The Pelton Auditorium on the campus of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Attendees heard top executives, physicians, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs discuss the different types of immunotherapy in development, their successes, and the challenges in each part of the field.

Highlights from the event included Richard Maziarz, who treats people with blood cancers at Oregon Health and Science University, and Juno Therapeutics CEO Hans Bishop, discussing both the promises and the problems from a doctor’s perspective when treating patients with CAR-T cell therapies. Brad Gray, CEO of NanoString Technologies, and Chad Robins, CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies, dived quickly into the frontier of immune profiling—understanding the signals of the immune system to direct the right cancer drugs to the right patients. Cancer Research Institute CEO Jill O’Donnell-Tormey and other panelists walked the audience through the CRI’s decades-long sponsorship of cancer immunotherapy research and partnerships. And Renato Martins, director of the thoracic and head and neck practice at University of Washington School of Medicine, wrapped up the day with an overview of the major progress immunotherapy has made in lung cancer.

For those who missed it, or for those who want to re-live it, we have posted photos from the event above. Enjoy.

