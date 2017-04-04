Speaker Lineup Takes Shape for “What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017”

Three years ago, Xconomy assembled a lineup of experts to discuss the emerging treatments that use the immune system to fight cancer. Join us in Seattle this June as we take another look at cancer immunotherapy. We’ll review the progress made so far and highlight how new approaches to treatment could help patients.

Confirmed speakers for “What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017” include:

Hans Bishop, CEO, Juno Therapeutics

Chad Robins, CEO, Adaptive Biotechnologies

Brad Gray, CEO, NanoString Technologies

Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, CEO, Cancer Research Institute

Michael Jensen, Director, Ben Towne Center for Childhood Cancer Research, Seattle Children’s Research Institute

“What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017” will take place on June 14 at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Online registration is available here.