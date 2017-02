Nohla Therapeutics Names Kathleen Fanning President & CEO

Nohla Therapeutics has appointed Kathleen Fanning its new president and chief executive. Before joining Seattle-based Nohla, Fanning served as chief operating officer at VentiRx Pharmaceuticals. She has also held various posts at Cell Therapeutics, CellPro, and Zeneca Pharmaceuticals (now AstraZeneca). Nohla is developing therapies from umbilical cord blood to treat blood disorders.