Valant Medical Solutions Obtains $7,500,000 New Round

    12/31/2016
    Valant Medical Solutions
    2033 6th Ave. Seattle, WA 98121 USA
    Valant takes care of your practice, so you can take care of your patients.
    http://www.valant.com
    Venture Equity
    $7,500,000
    Undisclosed
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 2 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
