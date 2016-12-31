Valant Medical Solutions Obtains $7,500,000 New Round

-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=44e783b2-66a6-419d-b38c-8734b98bce54
Date
12/31/2016
Company Name
Valant Medical Solutions
Mailing Address
2033 6th Ave. Seattle, WA 98121 USA
Company Description
Valant takes care of your practice, so you can take care of your patients.
Website
http://www.valant.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$7,500,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 2 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed