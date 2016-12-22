Front Desk Garners $1,523,877 New Financing

-
-
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=7cdb28d1-b911-4219-8615-943545c77272
-
Date
12/22/2016
-
Company Name
Front Desk
-
Mailing Address
1221 East Pike Street Seattle, WA 98122 USA
-
Company Description
Manage your business anywhere, anytime with Front Desk software’s mobile-friendly scheduling, client management, and payment processing.
-
Website
http://www.frontdeskhq.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$1,523,877
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 2 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed