ChoiceMap Secures New Round

    12/21/2016
    ChoiceMap
    Undisclosed Seattle, WA 98109 USA
    ChoiceMap helps you make good decisions. It’s simple. Tell us what you care about. Then we rank options by how well they meet your needs.
    http://www.choicemap.co
    Venture Equity
    Undisclosed
    Undisclosed
    Jackson said the funds will fuel the app through growth, as well as supporting clinical trials of the app being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
