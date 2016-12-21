ChoiceMap Secures New Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=ea8d0ce4-de7f-462b-bc68-d67a134bc69c
-
Date
12/21/2016
-
Company Name
ChoiceMap
-
Mailing Address
Undisclosed Seattle, WA 98109 USA
-
Company Description
ChoiceMap helps you make good decisions. It’s simple. Tell us what you care about. Then we rank options by how well they meet your needs.
-
Website
http://www.choicemap.co
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
Undisclosed
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Jackson said the funds will fuel the app through growth, as well as supporting clinical trials of the app being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
-
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
