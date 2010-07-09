A Place for Mom Sells Majority Stake to Warburg Pincus

Seattle-based online elder care referral service, A Place for Mom, has sold a majority ownership stake to international private equity firm Warburg Pincus, according to a company asset track record kept by investment banking advisory firm GCA Savvian. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. A spokesperson for A Place for Mom didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Place for Mom was founded in 2000 with the aim of providing the most comprehensive database of elder care options for seniors nationwide. The free referral service helps connect seniors and their families to retirement communities, nursing homes, assisted living programs, home care, and specialized Alzheimer’s care services. Interested parties fill out an online form with their contact information and location, and A Place for Mom has an advisor contact them and walk them through the next steps. The company receives over 25,000 inquiries each month, and employs over 300 “eldercare advisors,” with a total of 350 employees nationwide, according to its website.

