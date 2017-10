Five Prime Therapeutics Promotes Aron Knickerbocker to CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) did not have to go far to find its next CEO. Aron Knickerbocker, currently the chief operating officer of the South San Francisco, CA, biotech, has been named its new CEO. Knickerbocker will succeed Lewis “Rusty” Williams, who will become executive chairman. The change will become effective Jan. 1. Knickerbocker first joined Five Prime in 2009. His experience also includes posts at ALZA Corporation, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), and Genentech.