SutroVax Appoints Alan Kimura Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Alan Kimura is joining Foster City, CA, vaccine developer SutroVax as chief medical officer. Kimura’s experience includes senior positions at Translate Bio, Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and Shire (NASDAQ: SHPG). Earlier this year, SutroVax raised $64 million in financing to start clinical testing of its vaccine candidate for pneumococcal infections.

In other moves, SutroVax named Durga Bobba chief business officer, and Aron Stein was appointed vice president of regulatory affairs and quality assurance.