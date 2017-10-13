EXOME

Join Xconomy in December for What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech

October 13th, 2017

The earlier a disease is spotted, the sooner it can be treated. New diagnostic approaches are promising ways for physicians to detect cancer earlier from a small blood sample. Advances are also reaching consumers, who now have new ways to learn what their genes or microbiomes can say about their health.

Xconomy is bringing together some of the leading voices from the Bay Area life sciences community to talk about the latest developments in medical technology. It’s all happening on December 6, at UCSF Mission Bay, which is home to QB3, the University of California’s hub for life science innovation and entrepreneurship.

Confirmed speakers include:

Jeff Bluestone, President & CEO, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor, UCSF
Alex de Winter, Managing Director, GE Ventures
Helmy Eltouky, CEO, Guardant Health
Bob Nelsen, Co-founder & Managing Director, ARCH Venture Partners
Gabe Otte, CEO, Freenome

More details are coming, but in the meantime, visit our event site to find more information and grab your ticket.

