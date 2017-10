Armo BioSciences Appoints Joseph Leveque Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Joseph Leveque has joined Armo BioSciences as chief medical officer. Leveque will oversee the late-stage clinical testing of Armo’s lead cancer immunotherapy candidate, as well as the rest of the Redwood City, CA, company’s pipeline. Before Armo, Levesque held executive and senior management roles at EMD Serono, Merck Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon Oncology, and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).