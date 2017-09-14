Check Out What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech on December 6

Xconomy San Francisco —

Last December, Xconomy’s annual Bay Area biotech forum assessed the election aftermath for the life sciences. This year, What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech, will dive into topics shaping the healthcare landscape, such as gene editing, the microbiome, immunotherapy, neuroscience, and more.

Join us to hear how top researchers, executives, investors, and thought leaders are navigating the political upheaval while staying focused on creating new medicines and treatments, and improving public health. It’s all happening on Wednesday, December 6, at the Bay Area campus of QB3, the University of California’s hub for life sciences innovation and entrepreneurship.

Confirmed speakers include:

— Jeff Bluestone, President & CEO, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor, UCSF

— Alex de Winter, Managing Director, GE Ventures

— Bob Nelsen, Co-founder & Managing Director, ARCH Venture Partners

We’ll have more details to share soon, but you can visit our event site to find more information and grab your ticket.