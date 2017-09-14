EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Check Out What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech on December 6

Check Out What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech on December 6

September 14th, 2017

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Last December, Xconomy’s annual Bay Area biotech forum assessed the election aftermath for the life sciences. This year, What’s Hot in Bay Area Biotech, will dive into topics shaping the healthcare landscape, such as gene editing, the microbiome, immunotherapy, neuroscience, and more.

Join us to hear how top researchers, executives, investors, and thought leaders are navigating the political upheaval while staying focused on creating new medicines and treatments, and improving public health. It’s all happening on Wednesday, December 6, at the Bay Area campus of QB3, the University of California’s hub for life sciences innovation and entrepreneurship.

Confirmed speakers include:
Jeff Bluestone, President & CEO, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor, UCSF
Alex de Winter, Managing Director, GE Ventures
Bob Nelsen, Co-founder & Managing Director, ARCH Venture Partners

We’ll have more details to share soon, but you can visit our event site to find more information and grab your ticket.

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.