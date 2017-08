Grail Names Chairman Bill Rastetter to Chief Executive Post

Xconomy San Francisco —

Bill Rastetter, chairman of cancer diagnostics developer Grail, has added the role of chief executive to his responsibilities at the Menlo Park, CA, company. With Rastetter’s appointment, Grail founding CEO Jeff Huber will become vice chairman of the board of directors. Grail also promoted chief business officer Ken Drazan to president. Grail spun out from gene sequencing firm Illumina (NASDAQ: [[ticker: ILMN]]) last year backed by a $100 million Series A round of financing.