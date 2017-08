Amgen’s Roger Sidhu Joins Cell Design Labs as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Roger Sidhu has been appointed chief medical officer of Emeryville, CA-based Cell Design Labs. Sidhu most recently worked at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where he was global product general manager. His responsibilities there encompassed Amgen’s early-stage immune-oncology compounds. Cell Design Labs, which is based on research of Wendell Lim, a professor of cellular and molecular pharmacology at the University of California, San Francisco, is developing cell-based therapies to treat cancer.