Aduro Biotech Names Andrea van Elsas Successor to CSO Thomas Dubensky

Xconomy San Francisco —

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) chief scientific officer Thomas Dubensky is leaving to run his own discovery and research company, according to the cancer immunotherapy developer.

Berkeley, CA-based Aduro says Dubensky’s resignation will be effective Aug. 31. He had served as Aduro’s chief scientific officer since 2011. Andrea van Elsas, currently CSO of Aduro Biotech Europe, will succeed Dubensky as Aduro’s CSO. Aduro says Dubensky will continue to counsel the company through the end of 2017 under a consulting agreement. He will also join Aduro’s scientific advisory board. Van Elsas will start his new role on Sept. 1.