CRISPR Biotech Caribou Biosciences Adds Steven Kanner to Exec Team

Xconomy San Francisco —

Caribou Biosciences has brought on Steven Kanner as the Berkeley, CA, biotech’s new chief scientific officer. Caribou develops applications for the CRISPR-Cas gene editing technology. Kanner joins Caribou from Pasadena, CA-based Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR), where he was vice president of discovery biology. His experience also includes positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Astex Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ASTX), and Agensys, now part of Astellas Pharma.