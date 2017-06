Adicet Bio Appoints Jesse McGreivy Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Jesse McGreivy is joining Adicet Bio to become the Menlo Park, CA, company’s chief medical officer. McGreivy most recently served as chief medical officer at Redwood City, CA, cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma. His experience also includes posts at Pharmacyclics (NASDAQ: PCYC) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Adicet is developing immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases.