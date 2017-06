Five Prime’s Williams to Transition from CEO to Executive Chairman

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) announced that founder Lewis “Rusty” Williams plans to transition from CEO to executive chairman next year. Williams founded South San Francisco, CA-based Five Prime in 2001 and then shifted from CEO to executive chairman in 2003. He returned as CEO in 2011. Five Prime, which is developing drugs to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, says that Williams will continue to lead the company until a new chief executive has been appointed.