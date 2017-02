AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Picks Vincent Angotti for CEO Post

Xconomy San Francisco —

Vincent Angotti is joining AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) as the Redwood City, CA-based pain drug developer’s CEO. Agnotti was most recently CEO of XenoPort. His experience also includes roles at Reliant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Angotti will start at AcelRx on March 6.