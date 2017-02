BlackThorn Therapeutics Appoints Gregory Vontz CEO

Neurobehavioral drug developer BlackThorn Therapeutics has named Gregory Vontz its CEO. Vontz comes to the South San Francisco-based company from Topica Pharmaceuticals, where he was president and CEO. His experience also includes positions at Connetics, Genentech, and Merck. Last October, BlackThorn raised $40 million in a Series A round that the company planned to apply toward development of four drug candidates in its pipeline.