EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

MyoKardia Hires Chief Operating Officer, and VP of Medical Affairs

Frank Vinluan

February 6th, 2017

Xconomy San Francisco — 

June Lee is joining MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to become the South San Francisco-based heart drug developer’s chief operating officer. Lee comes to MyoKardia from the faculty of the University of California, San Francisco. Before joining UCSF, Lee worked in clinical development at Genentech. MyoKardia also named Radhika Tripuraneni the company’s vice president of medical affairs. Most recently, Tripuraneni was vice president, medical affairs, at Synageva BioPharma. She has also held senior management positions at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Genzyme.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.