MyoKardia Hires Chief Operating Officer, and VP of Medical Affairs

Xconomy San Francisco —

June Lee is joining MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to become the South San Francisco-based heart drug developer’s chief operating officer. Lee comes to MyoKardia from the faculty of the University of California, San Francisco. Before joining UCSF, Lee worked in clinical development at Genentech. MyoKardia also named Radhika Tripuraneni the company’s vice president of medical affairs. Most recently, Tripuraneni was vice president, medical affairs, at Synageva BioPharma. She has also held senior management positions at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Genzyme.