Synthetic Genomics Exec Joins Agenovir as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Bolyn Hubby is joining antiviral drug developer Agenovir to become the company’s chief scientific officer. Hubby comes to South San Francisco-based Agenovir from Synthetic Genomics, where she was vice president of vaccines and antimicrobials research and development. Her experience also includes posts at Liquidia Technologies and AlphaVax. Last year, Agenovir raised $10.6 million to apply the CRISPR gene-editing technology to its drug research.