Reputation.com Garners $20,000,000 New Financing

    1/6/2017
    Reputation.com
    1001 Marshall St 2nd Floor Redwood City, CA 94063 USA
    Reputation.com is the world’s leading provider of online reputation products and services. We have thousands of users from 100+ countries around the world. We’ve been featured in over 400 leading publications globally including; The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Economist.
    http://www.reputation.com
    Venture Equity
    $20,000,000
    Undisclosed
    This investment demonstrates real confidence in the ability of our cloud-based reputation management platform to provide large healthcare systems with mission-critical patient feedback, right down to individual facilities and providers,” said Shrey Bhatia, Reputation.com’s President and CEO.
    Ascension Ventures
    August Capital
    Bessemer Venture Partners
    Icon Ventures
    Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
    Focus Ventures

