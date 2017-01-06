Reputation.com Garners $20,000,000 New Financing

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=965ef3e7-96b0-441e-a5a5-05633f518c58
-
Date
1/6/2017
-
Company Name
Reputation.com
-
Mailing Address
1001 Marshall St 2nd Floor Redwood City, CA 94063 USA
-
Company Description
Reputation.com is the world’s leading provider of online reputation products and services. We have thousands of users from 100+ countries around the world. We’ve been featured in over 400 leading publications globally including; The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Economist.
-
Website
http://www.reputation.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$20,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
This investment demonstrates real confidence in the ability of our cloud-based reputation management platform to provide large healthcare systems with mission-critical patient feedback, right down to individual facilities and providers,” said Shrey Bhatia, Reputation.com’s President and CEO.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Ascension Ventures
-
Venture Investor
August Capital
-
Venture Investor
Bessemer Venture Partners
-
Venture Investor
Icon Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
-
Venture Investor
Focus Ventures