Orion Labs Lands $8,498,500 New Round

Onyx is a wearable communication accessory for instant voice conversations with as many people as you want, across any distance. You stay connected while your phone stays in your pocket.

Proceeds Purposes

Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 38 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.