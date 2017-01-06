NGDATA Secures $9,400,000 Series B Funding Round

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=d615c7d8-d44e-43ec-99c0-4eb1249398aa
Date
1/6/2017
Company Name
NGDATA
Mailing Address
71 Stevenson St. San Francisco, CA 94105 USA
Company Description
NGDATA is the consumer intelligence company that empowers enterprises seeking greater customer lifetime value by enabling deep customer insights, personalized product offers and intimate customer experience to drive sales.
Website
http://www.ngdata.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$9,400,000
Transaction Round
Series B
Proceeds Purposes
The funds will be used to accelerate sales and marketing, product innovation and acquisitions.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
IDinvest Partners
Venture Investor
SmartFin Capital
Venture Investor
Capricorn Venture Partners
Venture Investor
Nausicaa Ventures
Venture Investor
Undisclosed