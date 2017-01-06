NGDATA Secures $9,400,000 Series B Funding Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    NGDATA
  • Mailing Address
    71 Stevenson St. San Francisco, CA 94105 USA
  • Company Description
    NGDATA is the consumer intelligence company that empowers enterprises seeking greater customer lifetime value by enabling deep customer insights, personalized product offers and intimate customer experience to drive sales.
  • Website
    http://www.ngdata.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $9,400,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series B
  • Proceeds Purposes
    The funds will be used to accelerate sales and marketing, product innovation and acquisitions.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    IDinvest Partners
  • Venture Investor
    SmartFin Capital
  • Venture Investor
    Capricorn Venture Partners
  • Venture Investor
    Nausicaa Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

