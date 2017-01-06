Intuity Medical Obtains $15,000,000 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=cf5fa1bc-2a0e-4f93-a159-38e0172c5c27
-
Date
1/6/2017
-
Company Name
Intuity Medical
-
Mailing Address
526 Almanor Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 94085 USA
-
Company Description
Intuity is developing POGO , the first All-in-One blood glucose monitoring system designed to combine your test strips, lancing device and lancets into one convenient glucose meter.
-
Website
http://www.presspogo.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$15,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
The additional funding will help further our commercialization efforts in bringing POGO Automatic to the U.S. market for patients who have been looking for a convenient way to test their glucose.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
KCK Group
-
Venture Investor
PTV Sciences
-
Venture Investor
Accuitive Medical Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Investor Growth Capital
-
Venture Investor
U.S. Venture Partners
-
Venture Investor
Venrock
-
Venture Investor
Versant Ventures