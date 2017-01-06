Intuity Medical Obtains $15,000,000 New Financing Round

    1/6/2017
    Intuity Medical
    526 Almanor Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 94085 USA
    Intuity is developing POGO , the first All-in-One blood glucose monitoring system designed to combine your test strips, lancing device and lancets into one convenient glucose meter.
    http://www.presspogo.com
    Venture Equity
    $15,000,000
    Undisclosed
    The additional funding will help further our commercialization efforts in bringing POGO Automatic to the U.S. market for patients who have been looking for a convenient way to test their glucose.
    KCK Group
    PTV Sciences
    Accuitive Medical Ventures
    Investor Growth Capital
    U.S. Venture Partners
    Venrock
    Versant Ventures

