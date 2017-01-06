BlackThorn Therapeutics Obtains $14,000,000 Series A Funding

-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=334764f5-50e0-4317-b6f4-8c836d9e35e2
Date
1/6/2017
Company Name
BlackThorn Therapeutics
Mailing Address
329 Oyster Point Blvd 3rd Floor South San Francisco, CA 94080 USA
Company Description
BlackThorn Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with neurobehavioral disorders through the discovery and development of novel, targeted treatments.
Website
http://www.blackthornrx.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$14,000,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
BlackThorn plans to use the additional funding to progress its lead clinical-stage asset, BTRX-246040, through Phase 2 clinical development, as well as to conduct additional exploratory pilot studies in targeted indications.
Venture Investor
GV
Venture Investor
Biomatics Capital partners