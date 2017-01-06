BlackThorn Therapeutics Obtains $14,000,000 Series A Funding

    1/6/2017
    BlackThorn Therapeutics
    329 Oyster Point Blvd 3rd Floor South San Francisco, CA 94080 USA
    BlackThorn Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with neurobehavioral disorders through the discovery and development of novel, targeted treatments.
    http://www.blackthornrx.com
    Venture Equity
    $14,000,000
    Series A
    BlackThorn plans to use the additional funding to progress its lead clinical-stage asset, BTRX-246040, through Phase 2 clinical development, as well as to conduct additional exploratory pilot studies in targeted indications.
    GV
    Biomatics Capital partners

