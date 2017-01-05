Synthego Receives $41,000,000 Series B Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=fa936278-768f-4a57-b6b7-9aa42102f34a
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
Synthego
-
Mailing Address
3696 Haven Ave Redwood City, CA 94063 USA
-
Company Description
Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Synthego is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company’s flagship product, CRISPRevolution, is a portfolio of synthetic RNA designed for CRISPR genome editing and research.
-
Website
http://www.synthego.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$41,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series B
-
Proceeds Purposes
The funds will be used for growth of commercial operations, international expansion, and introduction of new products.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
8VC
-
Venture Investor
AME Cloud Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Element Partners
-
Venture Investor
OS Fund
-
Venture Investor
Alexandria Venture Investments
-
Venture Investor
ZhenFund
-
Venture Investor
Investor