Synthego Receives $41,000,000 Series B Financing Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/5/2017
  • Company Name
    Synthego
  • Mailing Address
    3696 Haven Ave Redwood City, CA 94063 USA
  • Company Description
    Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Synthego is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company’s flagship product, CRISPRevolution, is a portfolio of synthetic RNA designed for CRISPR genome editing and research.
  • Website
    http://www.synthego.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $41,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series B
  • Proceeds Purposes
    The funds will be used for growth of commercial operations, international expansion, and introduction of new products.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    8VC
  • Venture Investor
    AME Cloud Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Element Partners
  • Venture Investor
    OS Fund
  • Venture Investor
    Alexandria Venture Investments
  • Venture Investor
    ZhenFund
  • Venture Investor
    Investor

