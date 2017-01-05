Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Secures $8,000,000 Series A Funding

-
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=bfba97b2-fce9-4ffa-8c94-741f7a04802f
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
Pionyr Immunotherapeutics
-
Mailing Address
953 Indiana St. San Francisco, CA 94107 USA
-
Company Description
Pionyr develops drugs to perform exceptional fine-tuning of immune responses. This goal addresses a current and justified excitement about immunotherapy and introduces technology to rapidly identify and target novel arms of the immune response, within the tumor microenvironment (TME).
-
Website
http://www.precisionimmune.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$8,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series A
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
Venture Investor
OrbiMed
-
Venture Investor
SV Life Sciences
-
Venture Investor
Osage Partners
-
Venture Investor
Mission Bay Capital
-
