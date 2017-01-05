Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Secures $8,000,000 Series A Funding

    1/5/2017
    Pionyr Immunotherapeutics
    953 Indiana St. San Francisco, CA 94107 USA
    Pionyr develops drugs to perform exceptional fine-tuning of immune responses. This goal addresses a current and justified excitement about immunotherapy and introduces technology to rapidly identify and target novel arms of the immune response, within the tumor microenvironment (TME).
    http://www.precisionimmune.com
    Venture Equity
    $8,000,000
    Series A
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
    OrbiMed
    SV Life Sciences
    Osage Partners
    Mission Bay Capital
    Investor
    Investor
    Investor

