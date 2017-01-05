Credible Labs Secures $10,000,000 New Funding

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=f78f2cc3-25a2-4b0b-8033-02727543c6f7
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
Credible Labs
-
Mailing Address
1355 Market Street San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
-
Company Description
Receive multiple student loan refinancing offers by completing a single profile. The average user saves $11,668 when they refinance. Get a free savings estimate in 30 seconds.
-
Website
http://www.credible.com
-
Transaction Type
Debt
-
Transaction Amount
$10,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 32 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed