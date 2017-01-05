Credible Labs Secures $10,000,000 New Funding

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/5/2017
  • Company Name
    Credible Labs
  • Mailing Address
    1355 Market Street San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
  • Company Description
    Receive multiple student loan refinancing offers by completing a single profile. The average user saves $11,668 when they refinance. Get a free savings estimate in 30 seconds.
  • Website
    http://www.credible.com
  • Transaction Type
    Debt
  • Transaction Amount
    $10,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 32 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

