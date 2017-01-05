Credible Labs Secures $10,000,000 New Funding

Receive multiple student loan refinancing offers by completing a single profile. The average user saves $11,668 when they refinance. Get a free savings estimate in 30 seconds.

Proceeds Purposes

Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 32 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.