Comcast Acquires Watchwith for Undisclosed Sum

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=85fa7292-f61d-47c5-8de5-aa647e0d841a
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
Watchwith
-
Mailing Address
66 Mint Plaza San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
-
Company Description
Watchwith is the cloud platform for building synchronous experiences around film, television and commercials for any IP connected device. We believe time-based metadata is the future of film, television, and advertising.
-
Website
http://www.watchwith.com
-
Transaction Type
M&A
-
Transaction Amount
Undisclosed
-
Transaction Round
-
Proceeds Purposes
-
M&A Terms
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.