Comcast Acquires Watchwith for Undisclosed Sum

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/5/2017
  • Company Name
    Watchwith
  • Mailing Address
    66 Mint Plaza San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
  • Company Description
    Watchwith is the cloud platform for building synchronous experiences around film, television and commercials for any IP connected device. We believe time-based metadata is the future of film, television, and advertising.
  • Website
    http://www.watchwith.com
  • Transaction Type
    M&A
  • Transaction Amount
    Undisclosed
  • Transaction Round
  • Proceeds Purposes
  • M&A Terms
    Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

