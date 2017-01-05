Castlight Health Acquires Jiff for $133,300,000

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=6f7a2c0b-f5e7-4c83-9562-922c39ceced1
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
Jiff
-
Mailing Address
215 Castro St. 2nd Floor Mountain View, CA 94041 USA
-
Company Description
Jiff is on a mission to help companies lower healthcare costs and cultivate happier, healthier employees. Jiff’s enterprise health benefits platform brings together the best of digital health technology and services in a data-driven hub that allows employers to manage all of them, to see what works, and to get employees to engage.
-
Website
http://www.jiff.com
-
Transaction Type
M&A
-
Transaction Amount
$133,300,000
-
Transaction Round
-
Proceeds Purposes
-
M&A Terms
Castlight will issue approximately 27 million shares and options at the closing of the transaction to former Jiff equity holders, representing approximately 20 percent of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis. The issuance of up to an additional 4 million shares is contingent on the achievement of specific growth objectives for the Jiff business in 2017.