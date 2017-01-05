Castlight Health Acquires Jiff for $133,300,000

    1/5/2017
    Jiff
    215 Castro St. 2nd Floor Mountain View, CA 94041 USA
    Jiff is on a mission to help companies lower healthcare costs and cultivate happier, healthier employees. Jiff’s enterprise health benefits platform brings together the best of digital health technology and services in a data-driven hub that allows employers to manage all of them, to see what works, and to get employees to engage.
    http://www.jiff.com
    M&A
    $133,300,000
    Castlight will issue approximately 27 million shares and options at the closing of the transaction to former Jiff equity holders, representing approximately 20 percent of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis. The issuance of up to an additional 4 million shares is contingent on the achievement of specific growth objectives for the Jiff business in 2017.

