Beautylish Garners $5,913,464 New Funding Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=d81226b6-0009-4299-b173-81641d1ceab4
-
Date
1/5/2017
-
Company Name
Beautylish
-
Mailing Address
575 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94102 USA
-
Company Description
Shop for exclusive beauty products, get inspired with makeup and hairstyle photos, learn from beauty tutorials and articles, and research thousands of community-generated product reviews.
-
Website
http://www.beautylish.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$5,913,464
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 12 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed