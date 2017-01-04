Ripio Garners $1,900,000 Series A Funding Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/4/2017
  • Company Name
    Ripio
  • Mailing Address
    1263 Howard Street San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
  • Company Description
    Our main goal is to widen financial inclusion and democratize digital economy in Latin America, offering digital payment alternatives within everyone’s reach.
  • Website
    http://www.ripio.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $1,900,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series A
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Ripio plans to use the new funding to expand its services into Brazil and Mexico, initially through its wallet service but later adding the credit system.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Huiyin Blockchain Venture
  • Venture Investor
    Digital Currency Group
  • Venture Investor
    Boost
  • Venture Investor
    Draper Associates

