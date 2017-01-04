Ripio Garners $1,900,000 Series A Funding Round

-
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=977aea05-611c-4575-b038-ab31c61bf256
Date
1/4/2017
Company Name
Ripio
Mailing Address
1263 Howard Street San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
Company Description
Our main goal is to widen financial inclusion and democratize digital economy in Latin America, offering digital payment alternatives within everyone’s reach.
Website
http://www.ripio.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$1,900,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
Ripio plans to use the new funding to expand its services into Brazil and Mexico, initially through its wallet service but later adding the credit system.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Huiyin Blockchain Venture
Venture Investor
Digital Currency Group
Venture Investor
Boost
Venture Investor
Draper Associates