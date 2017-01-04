Panzura Receives $22,207,850 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=0d9ff82f-3159-45a9-9aab-d76140462f28
-
Date
1/4/2017
-
Company Name
Panzura
-
Mailing Address
695 Campbell Technology Parkway Campbell, CA 95008 USA
-
Company Description
Panzura is a storage software company whose vision is to enable cloud storage to be faster and more secure than local tier 1 storage.
-
Website
http://www.panzura.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$22,207,850
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 14 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed