Panterra Networks Lands $1,500,000 New Funding Round

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=420f9949-afe3-46d7-bc7a-d02474441b39
Date
1/4/2017
Company Name
Panterra Networks
Mailing Address
4655 Old Ironsides Dr. Santa Clara, CA 95054 USA
Company Description
PanTerra Networks is the world leader in delivering Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) unified communications for small and medium sized businesses. We are unique because we have developed the most advanced unified communications SaaS platform in the world, integrating traditionally disparate communications services into a single easy to use, cost effective suite of services.
Website
http://www.panterrranetworks.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$1,500,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 26 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed