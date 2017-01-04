Minerva Surgical Garners $16,723,237 New Funding Round

Minerva Surgical Inc. is a medical device company. The company’s efforts are focused on women’s healthcare. Currently Minerva Surgical’s development projects are aimed at delivering next generation products for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding, a condition that affects almost 1 in 5 women.

Proceeds Purposes

Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 18 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.