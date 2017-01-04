Henge Docks Receives $1,600,000 New Funding

    1/4/2017
    Henge Docks
    455 10th St. San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
    Henge Docks designs and manufactures high-end accessories for the Apple ecosystem, including the market’s best docking solutions for MacBook computers.
    http://www.hengedocks.com
    Venture Equity
    $1,600,000
    Undisclosed
    The company intends to use the funds to expand on its current product lines as well as break into new markets including enterprise and education.
    River Capital

