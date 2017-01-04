Henge Docks Receives $1,600,000 New Funding

-
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=e511bdaa-1b22-4047-b65a-b1e22b017221
Date
1/4/2017
Company Name
Henge Docks
Mailing Address
455 10th St. San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
Company Description
Henge Docks designs and manufactures high-end accessories for the Apple ecosystem, including the market’s best docking solutions for MacBook computers.
Website
http://www.hengedocks.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$1,600,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
The company intends to use the funds to expand on its current product lines as well as break into new markets including enterprise and education.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
River Capital