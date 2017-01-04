Guardian Analytics Receives $5,063,107 New Funding

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=86e99464-0faa-4bba-82ea-ab1365822620
-
Date
1/4/2017
-
Company Name
Guardian Analytics
-
Mailing Address
2465 Latham Street Mountain View, CA 94040 USA
-
Company Description
Behavioral analytics solutions to detect fraudulent wire & ACH payments, prevent online/mobile banking fraud, and detect unauthorized access to web portals.
-
Website
http://www.guardiananalytics.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$5,063,107
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 9 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed