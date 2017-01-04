Byte Foods Receives $5,500,000 Seed Funding

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/4/2017
  • Company Name
    Byte Foods
  • Mailing Address
    3095 Kerner Blvd. San Rafael, CA 94901 USA
  • Company Description
    Byte offers employees fresh food options round the clock. Whether it’s nourishing your team of developers or offering shift workers a hearty meal any time of the day — we have options for everyone.
  • Website
    http://www.bytefoods.co
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $5,500,000
  • Transaction Round
    Seed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Spring Creek Investment Management
  • Venture Investor
    Bolt
  • Venture Investor
    Bessemer Venture Partners

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.