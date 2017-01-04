Byte Foods Receives $5,500,000 Seed Funding

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=7c3896b6-f9ad-4be9-a83c-5dd6e1683874
-
Date
1/4/2017
-
Company Name
Byte Foods
-
Mailing Address
3095 Kerner Blvd. San Rafael, CA 94901 USA
-
Company Description
Byte offers employees fresh food options round the clock. Whether it’s nourishing your team of developers or offering shift workers a hearty meal any time of the day — we have options for everyone.
-
Website
http://www.bytefoods.co
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$5,500,000
-
Transaction Round
Seed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Spring Creek Investment Management
-
Venture Investor
Bolt
-
Venture Investor
Bessemer Venture Partners